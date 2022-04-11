This Logitech wireless gaming keyboard is perfect for gaming and is now down to its all-time low price on Amazon

PC gamers (and increasingly, console users too) are used to using a mouse and keyboard in all kinds of titles. But especially in the first person shootersstrategy games and many other genres, the keyboard is an indispensable peripheral if we want to play comfortably and compete on equal terms with our rivals.

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Low-Profile GL-Touch Keys, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Ultra-Slim Design, 30-Hour Battery Life, QWERTY ES Layout – Black

Now we can take home one of the best wireless models on the market, which has great valuations, while saving thanks to the fact that it is reduced to its historical minimum price. We are talking about the Logitech G915, whose official price exceeds 200 euros but that is now on sale for only 139.99 euros.





Not bad for what it offers which is basically all we can ask of a peripheral with these characteristics. This Logitech G915 Lightspeed (Logitech’s well-known latency-minimizing technology) is, as we say, a wireless keyboard. Therefore, it is ideal for users who prioritize minimizing the cables in their setup.

But it also stands out for having low-profile mechanical keys, one of those that have a much shorter travel than the one we see on the rest of the keyboards. Much more similar to that of gaming laptops. It is complete but compact, backlit and incorporates quick access keys to multimedia functions. It includes a Spanish distribution and promises autonomy of up to 30 hours of uninterrupted use.