This man has been recording his entire life in a database for three years: now you can view every detail on a website

The ‘Quantified Self’ It is a movement started more than a decade ago in Wired magazine by its CEO Kevin Kelly and its editor Gary Wolf, who would popularize it shortly after with a TED talk. It is a hobby / fad / habit consisting of recording and quantifying all kinds of aspects of your liferesorting to the use of gadgets and platforms, to visualize and extract data from said registry.

In general, supporters of this trend tended to focus on exercise-related aspects (sports activity, hours of sleep, pedometer) and nutrition, but there were always much more complex and radical cases, such as that of Stephen Wolfram, the controversial scientist who created the Mathematica software…

…what by the time this became fashionable he had already been two decades recording information about the number of emails he had sent and the number of keystrokes he had made. Today we bring you another equally radical example, but much more recent.

How is Felix today?

Last Thursday, Felix Krause announced the launch of his website howisFelix.today (HowisFelix.Today), a website in which 44 charts show visualizations—some in real time—of your monitoring of up to 100 types of data definitions of “all his life […] from fitness and nutrition to social life, computer use and weather, with more than 380,000 data points.”

Some of these data, such as those relating to the social life or nutritioncollects them by entering them by hand (via a Telegram bot), while those related to the number of steps come from the Apple Health app, those from the daily PC use of the RescueTime app and those of location by Foursquare Swarm. Lastly, those relating to climatology they are automatically extracted, from the location data, from the Weather API.

“Initially, the domain whereisFelix.today (now renamed to howisFelix.today) started as a joke to answer friends asking me when I would be back in New York or San Francisco. Instead of sending them my schedule, I would refer them to this domain. However, now it shows more than my location: it’s all me.”

Although the website has been in development for 3 years, it has been collecting all this data for the last 8:

“I wanted to know what affects my day to day, like my location, the weather, what I eat, PC usage times, fitness metrics, and time spent in meetings.”



An example of the class of visualizations that the web includes.

However, the public launch of this project is also marked by the fact that have reached a conclusion about the (moderate) usefulness of it:

“Overall, having spent a significant amount of time developing this project, scaling it to the size it is now, as well as analyzing the data, the main conclusion is that it’s not worth developing your own solution and investing so much time.” “When I started building this project 3 years ago, I expected to learn a lot more amazing and interesting facts. There were some, and it’s super interesting to review those charts… however, in retrospect, it didn’t justify the hundreds of hours I put into this project.”

A conclusion on which one of the readers of Hacker News has the following opinion:

“He has spoken more about data science than most executives.”

“It will likely continue to track my mood as well as a few other key metrics, however I will significantly reduce the amount of time I spend on it”

And how are you today?

However, Krause says that It doesn’t make sense to “develop your own solution”, but… and take advantage of the one created by someone else, like Krause’s own? If you’re wondering, our protagonist has shared the (open source) code of his project on GitHub, which now allows anyone to reproduce his experiment, collecting how he said data in a self-hosted database: