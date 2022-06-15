This map allows you to compare the gigantic size of the Ukraine occupied by Russia with Spain or with the country of your choice

Reddit is a whole data mine where you can find a lot of information. The “DataIsBeautiful” community conveys information about events and facts in a visual way to make it clearer to understand certain concepts. And they just published an interactive map that they’ve created that shows us the advance of the Russian occupation in Ukraine and allows you to compare it with other regions of the world so that you understand the size well.

“Aesthetics is an important part of information visualizationbut beautiful images are not the only objective of this subreddit, explain the creators of the map that allows us to see that the territory of the occupied Ukraine would suppose more or less a quarter of Germany, although a small part of the east coast of the United States .

for information have used information in real time that “civic journalists” are sharing on Liveuamap, not only from Ukraine or Russia, but also from many other regions of the world mired in conflict such as Palestine, Syria, Sudan or protests in the United States.

How to use this map





You have to access The New Statesman website and here you will find the interactive map. To understand how big the occupied Ukraine is, you have a bar where you can indicate another country in the world.

I have put Spain, which is the place where I was born and thanks to this map I can see that the area occupied by Russia would be 25% of the total of Spain, that is, a quarter of our country, as you can see in the previous screenshot. In addition to searching by country, you can also move the red spot around the map to place it in the area you want.

Thanks to this map we can see that it is as if Russia had occupied almost half of all Italy otall of Austria and part of some of the neighboring countries.

Maps are deceiving in size





We must remember that although we have become accustomed to seeing maps in which a much larger Europe than it actually is appears in the middle of the world, and with Africa dwarfed to the south, we already know (or almost everyone knows ) that this map design (partly the fault of Mercator, a German geographer who had barely traveled the world) really has flaws.

And that can happen to us when we see the occupation of the Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukraine is one of the largest countries in terms of area in Europe and this interactive map makes us relativize. In fact, the creators claim that as partial inspiration, they relied on the True Size of web.