This map of the Government indicates the cheapest gas stations in our area: this way we can save on fuel

The rise in energy prices in Spain has caused a lot of trouble in the country. This has led to multiple strikes by the transport sector, conditioning the pace of shipment of supplies of all kinds. The escalation of prices affects everyone, despite the fact that in Spain 10% less taxes are paid than two years ago.

This situation has led many people to find out more and more about the price of fuel. That is why in this article we wanted to talk to you about a platform that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain has enabled. A map in which we can easily compare the price of fuel at service stations in our country.

An interactive map where you can see fuel prices





To make use of this map, we will have to access the Geoportal that the Government itself enables us. this tool allows us to know the price of all gas stations in the country, being able to filter even by the type of fuel we use. The prices are indicated on an interactive map of Spain, and you can also obtain the location of said gas stations.

The tool has multiple filters. For a start, We must indicate the type of search we want to perform, whether they are service stations or maritime poles. Then, we will have to select the province and locality. In addition to the type of fuel, we can also filter by the price of sale to the public or to cooperatives, and even select those gas stations that offer an assisted or self-service service.





The gas station icon on the map is divided by color. This means that, those that offer a cheaper price will appear in green, while the others will turn orange or red. In addition, if we leave the mouse over a gas station, it will also indicate the time of the same.

Google Maps and other apps as alternatives

There are other alternatives that we can access to compare the price of gasoline in Spain. In Google Maps we also have the option to check the price of fuel if we search for the word ‘gas stations’, and on mobile devices we also have apps like GasofApp or GassAll to find out the prices in detail.