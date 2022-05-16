This map shows us all the mobile antennas around us and the radiation they generate: this is how it works

Some time ago we talked about an online map in which we could see the mobile coverage of the four main operators in Spain, being a tremendously useful tool to know the range of the 2G, 3G, 4G, 4G+ and 5G bands in our area. However, the coverage offered in our country would not be possible without the mobile antennas that are installed in the vast majority of locations. These antennas allow coverage to reach 99% of the population, and through an online tool we can discover where they are installed.

On the website of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation there is an online map where we can discover where the mobile antennas of the four main companies are installed (Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and Más Móvil/Yoigo). This tool, like the coverage map, can give us a clue as to which mobile network will be best for us to obtain the best coverage. We can also obtain information about the level of exposure of these antennas.

A map with information of all the antennas





The tool is very simple to use. In her we can see all the mobile phone stations available in the country. If what we want is to see the ones we have near our house, just enter our address and explore the map to see the points. These blue dots are distributed throughout the country, and each one of them belongs to a telephone antenna of one of the four operators.

To see the telephone stations in our locality, it will be necessary to increase the zoom until the last four levels of the bar that appears at the top. By clicking on any of the points, we will find information such as the name of the company that owns the station, the address, and even the range of bands in which it works.





As additional information, from each station we can also see the distance to which it is located, the azimuth angle, and including the equivalent power density that is generated. Each of the telephone stations must comply with the most restrictive reference level of 200 µW/cm2. If the telephone service is in the frequency of 2,000 MHz, the reference level goes to 1,000 µW/cm2. As you can see, the measured density is much lower than the maximum exposure values.

This service, known as Infoantenas, contains data from the checks carried out by the technicians of the Provincial Telecommunications Inspection Headquarters, as well as the certifications presented to the Ministry by mobile phone operators. The tool also has a text version, in which we can enter an address and the number of antennas that exist will appear.