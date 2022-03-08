This map shows where the “invisible” radars of the DGT are: this is how it works

A map has been created on Google Maps (with the My Maps tool) where citizens indicate where they can find Velolaser-style radars throughout the Spanish geography. This style of radar has been renamed invisible, as “they are small speed controllers that can be held in one hand and only need a small tripod set up along the roadside to keep an eye on all vehicles.” You can find the map here.

Their height is 50 centimeters, they weigh about two kilograms and can be working both day and night. The capacity of their battery allows them to be operational for up to five hours and they are capable of detecting offenders at a distance of between 15 and 20 meters even at 250 kilometers per hour.

This morning they published from SocialDrive that the map had already reached half a million views in just one week. SocialDrive is a social network that allows drivers to exchange traffic information in real time.

The velolaser radar map exceeds half a million views in 1 week MAP of frequent places in 2022

How to access the information





Thanks to the information that Social Drive can collect from drivers, this map has been created where you can see Spain (only the Peninsula) with the radars. highlights the great amount that there is in Galicia and in the Community of Madrid. In Extremadura and certain areas of Andalusia and Castile there is no need to fear these radars.





To the left of the map is a list of locations. If you prefer to access that more specific information from the same map, you just have to choose your location and click on the blue radar icon. When you press they give you specific information on where that radar is located and you can even see a photograph.