This map website shows you the active fires in the world almost in real time

Like every summer, fires are the bad side of high temperatures. Both in Spain and throughout the world, there are fires that are created on occasions due to certain irresponsibility and, with the work of the firefightersothers are being controlled.





And to know where a fire is taking place, there is a map website that offers you information about these terrible events. The active fire map is a service offered and produced by NASA from data collected by the satellites.

How to get the information

The information collected is processed very quickly and made available to the public in a few hours. “With all this we can know in a fairly objective way the approximate place where a point of fire has occurred and its magnitude“, explain its creators.

NASA’s Fire Information System for Resource Management (FIRMS) distributes active fire data in near real time, within 3 hours after the satellite observation of the Spectroradiometer Moderate Resolution Imaging System (MODIS) and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS).

MODIS is a sensor that works with a resolution of one pixel per 1km, while VIIRS improves the spatial resolution to 375m.

How to use the map





On the NASA website you can decide what information interests you the most. You can access the current information (and there see the data for today, the last 24 hours or the last week). You may see history and access a day to find out what fires there wereonly from November 2000.

In the upper right corner of the map you have the possibility to zoom in or out of places. Thus, if for example you want to see the situation of the fires in Spain, you have to click on the “+” and move the cursor to focus on the place in the world that interests you. To have more in-depth information, click on the red dots that indicate a fire, and thus you will receive details of the fire such as the latitude of where it is located exactly.

Another way to access the data is through Geamap, a web site that has drawn up its map on a global scale using the information collected by the US agency.

Images | POT