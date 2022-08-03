This map will allow you to see the famous person who was born in your city: an authentic Google Maps of historical celebrities

Throughout history, in the whole world there have been characters who have gone down in history for many reasons. Kings, politicians, singers, painters, writers, poets or soldiers, among many other classes, they have been born in the great majority of occasions in towns that hardly anyone expected and it could be yours. The history of towns or cities is really extensive and obviously there have been many births. And some of them have been able to go down in history.





That is why if you have ever wondered if someone important was born in your town, there is a way to find out with a map that has gone viral recently and that will solve this doubt. This way you will be able to say that you live exactly where someone who went down in history was born and you may be in for a big surprise.

A map where you will be able to view all the celebrities

This map is called Notable people, and as we said monopolizes all the countries of the world thanks to the database behind it: Wikidata. In a general view of the country, you will be able to see the names of big celebrities, but as you get closer they will be broken up by towns until you see people, you may surely not know, but they are in the history books.





Keep in mind that this website uses as a source a database that is published in studies of the journal Nature. In this, it was about settling the level of importance of public figures in specific geographical areas, hoarding the births between 3500 BC to 2018 AD

Without a doubt, this website will allow you to have a really entertaining time searching in different neighboring cities, in addition to your own to find out who was born in it. At the moment it will redirect you to a website that is very similar to Wikipedia, although much less information of the biography you have, although you have direct access to this encyclopedia and in the language you prefer.

In addition to this, on the left side of this map you will be able to find a selectable with the objective of much more specific results. Default you will be able to see all the famous peoplebut you will also choose if you want celebrities related to culture, science, politics or sports.