This Mass Effect-style action RPG celebrates its biggest update at a deep discount

Beyond Mankind, from the Spanish team Brytenwalda Studios, includes gameplay and graphics improvements.

It is always a good sign to know more examples of national projects that continue to support their games after their launch. Beyond Mankind is one of them, and this week he surprised us with pleasant news: the announcement of his second and major update, which is now available for download on PC.

The team of Brytenwalda Studios claims to have listened to feedback from his community, working hard in recent weeks to incorporate new features. Among the main ones, highlights the inclusion of new scenes and the reorganization of existing ones, as well as new voices to better unite the story, a new art for loading screens and other key moments.

It is reduced by 50% from now to December 20Similarly, beyond bug fixes and balance-related adjustments, compatibility with Steam Cloud and achievements on Steam, platform in which they take advantage of to offer a unique opportunity for those interested: a 50% off in-game from now until December 20.

We met Beyond Mankind this year with a video where we learned about his proposal. We are talking about a Action RPG with a mature and careful narrative that puts the player in front of existential dilemmas, the same ones that humanity as a whole faces. We are in the year 2121 and the Earth is in the hands of a new modified human race. Our character we create has implanted memories of a world already dead, so he becomes the lynchpin of a plan to reclaim Earth.

The interaction has very deep touches, giving us the possibility of developing alliances, loyalties and even romances based on our personality. It undoubtedly reminds us of the Mass Effect saga, having to also monitor our levels of hunger, thirst and cold, as well as the psychological state of our character.

