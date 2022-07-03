This mini version of Windows XP works in one tab of your browser and lets you try out the old classic themes.

For some years, the emulation of full operating systems directly in the browser It has become quite a challenge for some developers. We have seen cases like Windows 95, Windows 98, and even Windows 2000 running in a single tab of your browser.

now we can also run Windows XP in the same way, an operating system that even today, after more than eight years of having seen its support end, still retains 0.39% of the global market share of all versions of Windows.

Virtual XP





VirtualXP is a project by developer Leonardo Javier Russo. Leonardo has created a website where we can run Windows XP. To do this he uses an Emscripten build of the Halfix hardware emulator, the same emulator that has been used for older versions of Windows.

When we enter the page it begins to load the emulator and the Windows XP disk image. This image is special and it is a “mini” version of only 42 MB (a complete image of Windows XP with all its service packs is over 500 MB), so it only has a few basic elements and not the full functionality of the original system.



Virtual XP

You may open tools like Paint or Notepad and use them without problemand you can navigate some components like the Control Panel, but if you try to go any further, you will get an error message.

It takes about a minute and a half for the system to finish loading to the Windows XP desktop. You can resize the browser window and the system will adapt relatively well, and you can experiment until you get the resolution to look the best it can.

My favorite part of this, beyond how impressive it is to see how the operating system that I used the most in my youth now fits in a Chrome tab, is that the XP image – despite how small it is – retains some of the coolest Windows XP customization options: the classic themes with different color combinations that we stopped seeing in Windows centuries ago.

VirtualXP is an open source project and you can find its code on GitHub.