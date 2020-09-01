This MLC of Bihar said- Please… don’t call me infamous, now we want to change

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly elections are now appearing in their full color. While all the political parties are busy with their preparations, the legislators and legislators are also playing a game of change. MLC Reetlal Yadav from Danapur Assembly constituency has once again decided to enter the Danapur election ground. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sushil Modi’s big statement – No party in Bihar has so much strength …

This decision of Ritlal Yadav is going to increase the problems of BJP (BJP) and RJD (RJD) candidates in this constituency. With his decision, Ritlal Yadav Yadav has also started preparing to enter the electoral battle. He said in conversation with news agency News18 that this time we will contest from Danapur. He said that if any party contacts us, we will think, otherwise the independents will fight the elections. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress burnt election bugle, Rahul-Sonia to hold meetings

Ritlal Yadav has expressed his displeasure over the fact that he is still being called infamous, which is wrong. He said that the court has acquitted us from all cases. Despite this, people call us notorious, which is not right. He has specially urged the media not to say infamous opinion. Also Read – Congress is behind ‘Dislikes’ getting Man Ki Baat video: BJP

He said that the media had made us honorable when we became MLCs, now the name of infamous again does not apply properly. Now we want to change and for that we should be given a chance.