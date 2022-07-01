This MMO gives us more than 200 hours of gameplay, and is available for less than 1 euro on Steam, an irresistible and unrepeatable offer

We could almost say that MMOs are imperishables. Although the genre has been seeing different proposals year after year and some of them have failed to be attractive to the general public, the genre has survived and is today a reference for many.

Within the genre, Asian titles have stolen an important part of the cake with proposals tremendously striking like the most recent Lost Ark. Today, however, we do not bring Smilegate’s massive bet but that of Pearl AbyssKorean studio with only one game under its belt: Black Desert, or at least the only one until it hits the market

The MMORPG based on the world of Crimson Desert is available at a discount of no less than a 90% and Steam as part of the summer offers of the American company. The most curious thing is that if we look at the money-hours relationship, we are talking about an offer for which yes or yes we win. Black Desert does not have no subscription monthly, only a single payment to access all the content of your base game, which is around 200 hours.

Of course, the Korean studio has not limited itself to a single content for the game and apart from the small content updates, Black Desert has released this year the Snowborne expansion. This DLC, which we told you about last April in our impressions, is the best way to enter the game since it does much more accessible to the player who has not regularly attended the title since its launch last 2017.

In fact, it should be noted that the Eternal Snow expansion is completely free for all MMO players; so it will only be enough to invest those 0.99 euros that the title costs until the next July 7th at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), to enjoy hundreds of hours of content.