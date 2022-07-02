This mod is not Fallout 5, but its large size will give you unprecedented challenges: trailer and release window

Fallout: London takes us to a new post-apocalyptic landscape with new NPCs and enemies.

The sheer size of Fallout 4 makes it a very replayable, but that does not mean that the modders have been left with their arms crossed. Even knowing the imagination and effort of these users, we have been surprised with mods as elaborate as the one for Fallout New Mexico or, the protagonist of this news, Fallout: London.

Fallout: London will release sometime in 2023This is not the first time we have heard of the project of Team FOLON, since it managed to capture the interest of a lot of players with a proposal as ambitious as a DLC. However, now the mod returns to dominate the specialized news thanks to some novelties that not only reveal a spectacular trailerbut also date its release to sometime in 2023.

Although there are still several months to enjoy this particular adventure, it is important to note that Fallout: London has been in development for some 4 years. After all, the mod takes us to a new post-apocalyptic landscape that introduces new NPCs And till unreleased enemiesso we can expect challenges that are far from anything we’ve seen from the original installment.

This will be a great way to return (again) to Fallout 4 and enjoy the action RPG characteristic that we love so much about Bethesda. Because, although we are more than prepared to receive a Fallout 5the developer has already said that they will get to it after The Elder Scrolls VI, so it is still there are a few years left for this dream to materialize.

