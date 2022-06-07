This Mozilla extension translates websites (and the text that we enter into them) offline and without endangering our privacy

January 2019. The Mozilla Foundation joins the Bergamot Project, funded by the EU and in which it collaborates with two British universities, one Czech and one Estonian, with the aim of equipping the web browser with respectful machine translation functions that run “on the client side”. “. But… isn’t that how current in-browser translation tools work?





No: currently all the content to be translated is sent to the ‘cloud’, who returns it already translated to our team. This obviously presents a big privacy problem, as it potentially allows the owners of translation services to know what kind of content we browse.

And, of course, in addition requires an active Internet connectioneven if the web files we are viewing are on our hard drive.

June 2022. The Mozilla Foundation launches the Firefox Translations extension in its add-on store, offering ‘cloudless translation’ functionality to all users of Firefox and compatible browsers. Two other functions have been added to these local and offline translations:

Translation of forms: not only the text of the website is translated, but also the one that the user introduces in it; this allows, for example, to write a comment in the blog’s own language even if the user has written it in theirs.

Estimation of the quality of translations: when the AI ​​offers a translated text with a low margin of confidence, said text appears highlighted so that the user does not trust and can verify on their own the adequacy of the translation.

All of this required, as Mozilla explains on its blog, developing a high-level API for automatic translation tasks, porting it to WebAssembly, optimizing operations so that matrix multiplication run efficiently on CPUs, and do not require the use of a GPU (like many other deep learning applications) to show proper performance.

If the name of this new extension rings a bell, it’s because Mozilla integrated Firefox Translations into the Nightly version of its browser a year ago now. but never made it to the stable versionand little information about the status of the project had been published since then.

Supported languages

The source and target languages ​​that we can already use with Firefox Translations are the following:

Spanish <-> English

Estonian <-> English

English <-> German

Czech <-> English

Bulgarian <-> English

Norwegian Bokmål -> English

Portuguese <-> English

Italian <-> English

…while the following are “in development”:

Russian <-> English

Persian (Farsi) <-> English

Icelandic -> English

Norwegian Nynorsk -> English

Are they few for you? Can’t find what you’re looking for? It’s okay… you can add more yourself: