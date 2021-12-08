This MSI gaming monitor is ideal for e-sports, and is now lowered to its all-time low on Amazon: get it for 179 euros

If at the time of playing the monitor is always an indispensable peripheral, it becomes even more important when we move within the competitive field; It is in these games where it is essential to have proper gaming characteristics such as a super low response time or a refresh rate that is as high as possible.

That is why peripheral manufacturers have in their catalogs models specially created to perform at their best in competitive games and e-sports. This MSI Optix is ​​a clear example of this, and now we can take it home on sale for 179 euros on Amazon. Price that, incidentally, means reaching its historical minimum.





With a regular price of around 250 euros, we can now get an excellent gaming model while saving about 70 euros. We talk about the MSI Optix G242, a monitor that, as we say, stands out for its good performance in competitive environments but it also performs wonderfully in all kinds of titles.

MSI Optix G242 – Monitor Gaming 23.8″ FullHD 144Hz ( 1920 x 1080p, 1ms de respuesta, ratio 16:9, panel IPS, brillo 250nits, antiglare) negro

This is due to the fact that it incorporates a diagonal combination of 23.8 inches (almost the standard 24 “) along with 1920 x 1080p Full HD resolution. A relationship between necessary power, size and image quality that is usually the most recommended for competitive games.

When it comes to purely gaming functions, it incorporates a response time of just 1 millisecond, which translates into a minimum ghosting, as well as a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, it mounts an IPS panel, which translates into great viewing angles, very good colors and a more than acceptable contrast.