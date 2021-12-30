This MSI laptop with the RTX 3080 is a real gaming beast, and now you can get it with more than 100 euros of savings at Fnac

The gaming laptop sector has evolved tremendously in recent years. To such an extent that today we find models capable of standing up to desktop computers without messing up, something unthinkable not long ago. And throughout this year, in addition, are assuming a great way to weather the storm of overpricing and stock.

Within the field of the gaming laptop we have super varied models available, for all types of users and budgets. And if we want the best possible performance we are in luck; this MSI laptop is one of the most powerful on the market and now it costs 150 euros less at Fnac. Specifically, it drops from its official 2,449.90 euros to the 2,299.90 euros it costs now. An ideal opportunity to get hold of it.





It is the MSI GP66 Leopard in its variant 11UH-465ES, which incorporates hardware with performance beyond doubt and that allows us to play whatever we want with great graphic quality and high frame rates per second. In addition to taking advantage of ray tracing and DLSS, two of the most interesting technologies of the moment.

Specifically, this MSI has a coveted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage in which to install dozens of games. All this together with a 15.6-inch screen with 1440p resolution at 165 Hz.

This equipment comes with the operating system installed as standard (Windows 10 in its Home version) and includes ports and connections of all kinds: various USB, HDMI, mini DisplayPort and a combo jack socket for microphone and headphones where to plug our gaming helmets.