This new action and survival game looks spectacular: this is Forever Skies

The Far From Home title will come out with a planned early access release, and then it will hit consoles.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 25, 2022, 18:57 4 comments

At the beginning of the year we got our first look at Forever Skies, a game developed by Far From Home which is scheduled to be released in early access sometime this year. But, if then we are left wanting more, we have a extended gameplay that has been published in the Future Games Show: Showcase and you can see on these lines.

What has caught the attention of the public is that, despite coming from a group of little-known developers, their world seems to offer a spectacularity worthy of Triple A. It is not strange, since the experience that its Polish managers have encompasses games of all types and sizes.

The ship will serve as transport and laboratoryForever Skies is a first-person action-survival video game set in a Earth destroyed by an ecological disaster. In this post-apocalypse, the player must build and customize a state-of-the-art aircraft that, in addition to being able to cross the surface of the Earth, will serve as a home, workshop, laboratory and more, while at the same time searching for resources to survive and explore the remains of our civilization and mysterious anomalies.

The protagonist is a lone scientist dedicated to the desperate search for answers in the middle of a hostile world, devastated by a disaster that ended civilization as we know it. The fauna and flora have evolved and new and unusual microorganisms have emerged that have ended up turn humans into strangers in his old home.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the studio plans to publish Forever Skies on PC (Steam) in early access during 2022, although a version aimed at consoles is expected shortly after. You can visit the Steam page of the game to know more details of the development.

More about: Forever Skies, Far From Home, Survival, Early Access and Steam.