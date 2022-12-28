This new free SEPE course will train you to work in data processing centers (CPD)

At present it is really important not to stop training constantly to go recycling with the aim of finding employment in the new positions that are emerging with technological advances. This is something that SEPE itself is echoing and that is why they have responded with a course with a completely different methodology for train new workers in the data processing sector.





It is a fact that we are giving more and more data online due to the digitization of numerous administrations and private companies, something that requires processing. In this way, the Data Processing Centers (CPD) were born, which are a really interesting source of jobs, but Qualified personnel are needed for this new sector which is currently not found.

SEPE reinforces training in data processing

In this case, SEPE together with the State Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae) have launched a pilot plan with two remote training sessions to be able to work in these CPDs. They stand out for having a completely different methodology from the one that has been used up to now, by implementing didactic servers in the training process that are designed by the Spanish company Edibon.





In this way, during the training they will not have to read eternal PDFs and take questionnaires about them, but the people who want it will be able to use a server that simulates real data processing centers. Obviously this is ideal, since anyone will be able to make a mistake in that environment without absolutely nothing happening, combining theory with practice to have a better result and better quality training.

And it is that on many occasions, when training is done, the practical application is not clearly seen and when the degree is obtained and the student is placed in a real company with a complex computer system, they do not fully understand it. That is why this formation is really interesting by training in a real environment simultaneously.

At the moment this initiative It will train 75 people for free, and it will start in February 2023. At the moment, neither SEPE nor Fundae has enabled registration for this course and we must be attentive to register in the coming weeks before they begin. With this project, the doors are opened to both the young and the elderly without there being any type of social requirement.

