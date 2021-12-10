This new GameCube controller has raised more than 1,250,000 euros in less than a week

The successful Kickstarter campaign has unveiled a customizable controller for Nintendo Switch, GameCube, PC, Wii, and WiiU.

The Nintendo GameCube is one of the favorite desktop consoles For many players, some of the most beloved games of the company ran on its circuits and saw the birth of such important titles as Metroid Prime. Great figures in the industry such as Phil Spencer, have not hesitated to show their affection by choosing his favorite video game, but without a doubt, one of his most remembered aspects was its original remote.

The GameCube controller had a number of peculiarities that made it especially dear by the Super Smash Bros community, having managed to overcome the passage of time with subsequent re-releases for WiiU and Nintendo Switch. However, the company Panda has decided to go even further with your own review of the iconic controller.

Features additional buttons and customizable triggersThe Panda Controller has been featured in a successful Kickstarter campaign as a customizable controller compatible with Nintendo Switch, GameCube, PC, Wii and WiiU. Beyond the classic Nintendo design, the controller features numerous enhancements such as customizable in-depth triggers, detachable USB-C cable, removable and customizable magnetic housings or additional buttons.

The original goal to overcome the campaign was to 88.568 euros, a figure that right now seems ridiculous compared to the more than 1,250,000 euros that have been collected in less than a week with almost 11,000 patrons. The price of the remote is 80 euros And it will arrive in December 2022, already a crowdfunding success with 22 days remaining until the end of the campaign.

More about: GameCube.