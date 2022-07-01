This new Google AI is capable of solving a mathematical problem step by step: this is Minerva

Artificial intelligence is taking leaps and bounds, making it little by little is much more implemented in our society. The clearest example may be DALL-E, which has made many people interested in this type of technology based on GPT-3. But in addition to allowing us to create images through a sentence, it can also be interesting to have an artificial intelligence that is qualified to solve complex problems.

Mathematics is a science that requires a lot of logic to be able to develop its problems. In class, for example, students must understand the statement, specify the data, apply the correct formula… Now Google has presented an AI to be able to solve these math questions.

Google wants to help solve logic problems

Google today announced its new artificial intelligence called Minerva. This ad demonstrates that he is capable of solve math and science questions using step-by-step reasoning. All the numerical calculations and the symbols that are used do not require a calculator in any case.

Below is a clear example of a problem that a student may have in front of him in his math class. Minerva can now perform the entire calculation step by step and not directlycreating the different notations and finely clearing the unknown y what is requested. All this with only an initial question and without offering additional data.





Obviously this is a natural evolution of the applications or web pages that are used to solve mathematical equations. Now with a simple statement the resolution will be obtained thanks to being based on PaLM (Parthaways Language Model), along with 118 GB of scientific articles to preserve the most used mathematical notation by all.

But Google has not wanted to stay only in the most basic mathematical problems that exist. He wanted to take a step and go much further. That is why he has faced Minerva with a college level problem collection with a wide variety of sciences such as chemistry, engineering, biology… In all cases it has been possible to see that it offers great results.





And although it seems that everything is quite perfect, the truth is that Google recognizes that it still there are many problems ahead. Initially, the vast majority of these errors they are easy to interpretbut the truth is that sometimes false positives detected, because the AI ​​has the limitation that it cannot verify its own answers. It is limited only to offering several possible solutions and assessing by probability what can be the right one. This indicates that there is still a long way to go to improve the AI ​​until it is implemented.