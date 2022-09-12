This new Mario + Rabbids 2 gameplay has it all: battles, missions and DLC announcement

Ubisoft anticipates that there will be three extra content with a very special first playable character.

There is very little left for us to enjoy on Nintendo Switch the promising Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Ubisoft has not missed the opportunity to surprise us once again with an extensive gameplay that shows some of the main novelties of this strategy game that is set in the Super Mario Galaxy universe.

Specifically, Ubisoft has chosen to show us one of the story mode missions so that we can get a better idea of ​​how exploration and special battles work, which in this gameplay, was carried out by a gigantic With Floru accompanied by lots of minions.

Sparks allow you to customize the combat abilities of the heroes much moreAs it had already been anticipated, the grid disappears in battles so that we have greater freedom of movement; but the main novelty is found in the Sparks, the flashes that we can equip our team to acquire unique skills and improvements. In this long gameplay we have been shown several of these special actions, making it clear that we will have great freedom to fight as we please, creating deeper combat strategies than those of the original.

In the fight against Floruga we have also met some of the new enemies who we will fight against, and the synergies we can create by combining the power of various heroes.

Mario + Rabbids 2 will have DLC

There will be 3 DLC with new adventures and a very special characterAs a final culmination to this extensive gameplay, the director of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has announced that “although it is still early”, he can already say that they are working on three DLCs with new content for this Nintendo Switch exclusive. And as a preview, he has confirmed that in the first of these extras we will be able to control a very special character: Raymanthe iconic Ubisoft character who is on his way to turning 30 years old.

The original game already had a large expansion of content starring Donkey Kong, so it is not surprising that Ubisoft follows a similar policy with this sequel.

If you want to know more about this promising action and strategy game, don’t hesitate to consult our special 5 details of Mario + Rabbids 2 that can make it one of the games of the year in which we talk about the main novelties of the game, and how they change the action that we already knew.

