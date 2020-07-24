This new rule will be applicable to all passengers traveling on train between Covid-19 crisis

new Delhi: Contactless tickets with the QR code of the Indian Railways (Indian Railway Airport) can be mobile scanned. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that 85 percent of the train tickets are booked online and over the counter. QR codes will also be arranged for ticket buyers, who can be scanned from mobile phones at stations and trains. Also Read – Corona became uncontrolled in UP, 2529 new cases were found in one day, 1300 people died

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on this plan of the railway that currently 85 percent of the tickets of the train are booked online and QR codes will be arranged for those buying tickets from the counter.

The Chairman of the Railway Board said, "We have introduced QR Code system which will be given on ticket. Those purchasing online will be given a code on the ticket. Even on a window ticket, when someone is given a paper ticket, a message will be sent to his mobile, which will have a link to the QR code. The code will appear when you open the link. "

The Railway Board President said, “After this, the TTE will have a phone or equipment at the station or train, from which the QR code of the passenger’s ticket will be scanned. Thus the process of checking tickets will be completely contactless. “

Yadav said that the Railways do not plan to be completely paperless at the moment, but the use of paper will be reduced to a great extent by starting online booking of reserved, unreserved and platform tickets. He said that the online recharge facility of Kolkata Metro has been started.

Like the airport, the process of checking the contactless ticket has been started at Prayagraj Junction station for all passengers as soon as they enter the station.

Yadav said that the IRCTC website would be completely renovated and the process made simple, convenient

Will be built and will be combined with hotel and food booking. He said that Indian Space Research by Railways

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the institute (ISRO), under which trains can be monitored by satellite.