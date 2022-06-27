This new SEPE website shows you jobs and training for people under 30 years of age in your province with a Youth Guarantee

Youth unemployment is one of the great problems that Spain is currently facing. The fact of need experience to enter the job market, means that many people with training do not meet this requirement, leaving them without the possibility of working. But this is something that the Youth Guarantee wants to tackle, a European initiative to facilitate the employability of those under 30 years of age.

Recently, the SEPE has wanted to reinforce this search with a new web page that integrates a search engine by provinces in which you will be able to have access to training and also employment contracts. Obviously, all this with a previous registration in the Youth Guarantee and as long as you are unemployed.

The Youth Guarantee map that will tell you where to train for free

In this case, Youth Guarantee has made available to those registered a new search engine for training and employment offers to be able to access from the SEPE website. It has been chosen classify them by the different provinces of Spain. That is why on the web you can find the map of our country, and with the mouse you will simply have to click on your province for all the courses to appear.





The pop-up box that appears when clicking on the province will only reflect the most recent published offer and a button to See more offers. By clicking on this you will be redirected to all the offers of your autonomous community, which is something final who has the real competition.

But in the case of wanting to refine much more, you will have a search engine at the bottom where you can write the keywords you need to find the necessary training or employment. Although it is true that in the case of not wanting to be moving between communities, in the end the most appropriate thing is make use of the map.

Please note that these offers are updated periodically. Depending on the demand and the funds that are available, you will be able to find more training or job offers. This is because it will also depend on the companies that want to be registered in this employment project.