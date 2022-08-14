This new strategy game emulates Command & Conquer and it doesn’t look bad: trailer and details

Tempest Rising takes inspiration from the great RTS of the 90s to bring back its strategic action.

Fan of real-time strategy? Well, pay attention to Tempest Rising, a new video game inspired by the great RTS from the 90s and early 2000s that, from the start, reminds of the legendary Command and Conquer saga. How much of the Westwood classic and many other games of the time?

Tempest Rising is committed to strategy in its most classic variant, with the construction of bases, troops and a lot of action in a modern war scene. Developed by Slipgate Ironworks, players will have the opportunity to lead three factions with his own units in a bloody fight for control of a strange alien mineral known as Tempest.

During the presentation attended by 3DJuegos we had the opportunity to see the intense action that this new RTS promises, in which the fight can take place on multiple simultaneous fronts. With multiplayer options to compete with friends, the authors of Tempest Rising insisted a lot on the importance of the story, so during the course of the games it will not be uncommon to find several cinematics that help put us in context.

Although the aesthetics and themes are not particularly original, Tempest Rising has managed to draw our attention for its intense and -at times- violent action, which promises to trap us throughout its story mode campaign. It is sponsored by 3DRealms, the label behind the legendary Duke Nukem, and is scheduled to be released on PC during the next year 2023.

Those who attend Gamescom 2022 will have the opportunity to try this new RTS at the THQ Nordic booth. During the event in which the Tempest Rising has been presented, the return of Alone in the Dark has also been announced, which returns to life with a reimagining of the Infogrames classic.

More about: Tempest Rising and THQ Nordic.