This new tool from Microsoft indicates whether your PC games will run well on your computer

Not all of us can afford a ‘NASA PC’ to enjoy the latest titles that are coming out, that is why on many occasions we have had to use tools to know if we can correctly execute a certain game on our computer. ‘Can u Run It’ made our lives easier in this regard, and Microsoft will also now offer us a way to know if a game will throw us on our PC.

Everything indicates that Microsoft is building its own database to make it easier for us to know the performance that a certain game in its Xbox ecosystem will have. And is that now the company will add an informational label to each title, which will give us clues as to whether the game we are going to run will go well on our computer.

A method to analyze our system



Imagen: The Verge

This information will be very useful for users who are browsing the Game Pass library on PC, since they will be able to know which games they will be able to run without problems. Microsoft already offered a list of minimum and recommended requirements on the page of each game to know this, but now it will analyze our system, being a more effective method.

To access this feature, All you have to do is search for any game and see the label that appears just below the ‘Install’ button.. There are some games where this tag does not appear, showing the message that ‘performance check is not available yet’. This suggests that the app will not rely solely on the requirements, but that Microsoft could be developing a whole database.

This feature is available only for those who are enrolled in your insiders program. Although if you don’t want to wait, you can download the Xbox app for Insiders through this link. In it you can test all the new features that will reach the public and final version of the application.

Via | The Verge