This new Warhammer 40K game takes the best of DOOM and conquers us with its first trailer

Boltgun is a frenetic shooter that emulates the action classics of the 90s.

If you’re a fan of the Warhammer universe, chances are you’re overjoyed at some of the announcements made at the Warhammer Skulls Showcase event. This one in particular goes straight to the heart of the most veterans. It is enough to see its presentation trailer to understand that Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun appeal to the pure nostalgia of those who played with Games Workshop figures, and also had a great time with the great shooters of the nineties.

Described as the ultimate homage to 90s retro shootersBoltgun is a FPS in the purest DOOM style, Quake and so many other classics that we wowed over 20 years ago, retro graphics included. Starring a lethal Space Marine, the new Warhammer 40,000 offers us to finish off Chaos Space Marines and Daemons of Chaos using a varied arsenal of firearms, including, of course, chainsaws.

“Experience the definitive tribute to retro shooters that mixes visual style with modern and fluid FPS mechanics”, reads the official description of this shooter that promises “liters of blood” and a very visceral combat style, combining the best of the games of yesteryear with an action also typical of our time. Obviously, there will be no shortage of such iconic weapons as the Space Marine bolter.

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun is scheduled to be released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, XOne and PS4 next year 2023. In addition to this new shooter, another frankly promising project has been announced, such as the first CRPG set in Warhammer, work of the authors of the fantastic Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

