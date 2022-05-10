This new website allows open source experts to search for jobs around the world: this is how it works

Linux New Media USA, the open source publishing company behind Linux Magazine and FOSSlife, has released a new global job portal to help people find jobs within the global open source ecosystem.





The website is Open Source JobHub and offers work for developers, engineers, managers, marketers, among others. Everything for people who are experts in open source.

“Open Source JobHub not only covers jobs with open source technologies, but also other roles such as sales, marketing and management in companies dedicated to open source. Our goal is give to the global open source community a specific platform through which to make professional connections,” Brian Osborn, CEO of Linux New Media told ZDnet.

In its early days, Open Source JobHub already has job postings from launch partners CloudLinux, Collabora, SUSE y TUXEDO Computersamong others.

During the launch phase, employers can post up to five jobs for free. It is a global platform and, in fact, most of the jobs that are now published are for working remotely.

More demand than ever in the sector





The Linux Foundation and edX, a platform that offers training courses, found in their 2021 Open Source Jobs Report that expert open source workers are in greater demand than ever. Besides that, 92% of managers are having trouble finding talent and many of them are also struggling to retain their senior staff.

Genbeta has already published that report in which it highlighted that the demand is so high that for the first time in the history of the survey, the skills of the cloud technology and containers are more in demand than Linux with quite a difference: 41% versus 32%. This is not to say that Linux isn’t still a highly in-demand skill, after all, without Linux there is virtually no cloud.

On the other hand, the employment hiring platform Hired analyzed more than 525,000 requests for interviews and 10,000 job offers between January 2019 and June 2021, revealing that the median US tech salary is now $152,000. Even low-level Linux sysadmins, according to Payscale, can make an average of $76,880 a year.

It must be remembered that the reports made by Hired are always revealing for programming professionals. From their massive market research, we know that less than half of programmers have college degrees, and more and more developers are learning on their own. And also what are the best paid programming languages ​​in this 2022 (or in previous years).

Another interesting fact that we have learned recently is that software engineers specializing in the Go programming language received almost twice as many interviews of work than the average of programmers. Specifically, 1.8 times more interview requests compared to the market average.