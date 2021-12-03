This NFT yacht costs more than many real yachts – $ 650,000 and the game is not yet available

The vessel will be available for The Fantasy Islands, a project in development for the ‘metaverse’ The Sandbox.

We have been especially intense for a few months when it comes to mercado NFT, although it is not something new, it is as if the trend is exploding and everyone wants get on the boat. Big companies like Square Enix and Ubisoft have confessed to being excited about this new world to explore, but they are not the only ones.

The Sandbox already has many astronomical salesSome developers from The Sandbox have gone for it, and are working on a future luxury real estate complex, which describes what will be one hundred private islands NFT. The Sandbox se describe como a metaverse, but it is a game development platform similar to Roblox, but based on tecnologia blockchain de Etherum.

The game is in a closed alpha phaseThe virtual yacht that PC Gamer has echoed is defined as the jewel in the crown of this future virtual world. A 3D yacht with a low poly style, unique and that sold for $ 650,000. Its name is The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht and it has a dance floor, DJ booth, helipad and pool. Although this is arguably the most impressive, The Sandbox metaverse features other flashy sales.

Among the different cosmetics that we can have access to, some, such as the teacher’s appearance, reached $ 16,585. One of the most surprising data is that this is not happening in a massive phenomenon, but in a title that is found still in a closed alpha state. The NFTs continue to raise controversy on their arrival in video games, with critical voices such as Phil Spencer, pointing out the high speculation that surrounds them.