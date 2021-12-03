This nice and relaxing “town generator” has a free demo for your enjoyment in your browser

Townscaper launched on PC and Nintendo Switch this summer to very positive reviews from those who tried it.

The independent scene continues to leave us proof of its enormous originality when it comes to imagining new video games. We have a good example in Townscaper, “an instant generator of towns” released on PC and Nintendo Switch that we can now enjoy for free a demo for browsers.

Townscaper hit stores in exchange for 4.99 euros this summer, presenting an experimental project where users had to design block by block picturesque islands with winding streets. “You can build from small villages to tall cathedrals, canal networks or floating cities. There is no goalSimply the delight of building for the sake of building and creating something beautiful, that’s all. “

“Paint the blocks on the map with the color palette and see how they become houses, arches, stairs, bridges and gardens depending on their distribution on the map and thanks to the automatic algorithm that allows creating these wonders”, they add. The trial version available in the browser is quite complete, and it certainly leaves an example of how relaxing it can be to invest hours in Townscaper.

