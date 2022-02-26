This old free website doubles the resolution of pixelated photos without losing quality better than hundreds of euro apps: we compare them

Machine learning, which in many cases is commercially cataloged and sold as ‘artificial intelligence’, has brought us great advances in recent years. A few days ago we saw how we have advanced thanks to using its techniques in terms of removing objects from an image, a field that Google has entered with its Google Pixel 6.

Samsung, with its Samsung Galaxy S22 and other updated company terminals, has included a function to ‘remaster’ images. In some cases it does practically nothing, but we have seen that it helps to increase the resolution without losing quality or even gaining it. So we have compared their results with these referents in the field:

All the applications/functions have been used in automatic mode, selecting only in Waifu2x if we were facing a photograph or illustration.

The use case in which we want to focus the comparison it is not to enlarge images to infinity, but to enlarge small images to the point that they are usable, for example, for a publication like Genbeta, where there are resolution requirements. It is important to mention it, because there are algorithms that can be very good for large enlargements, such as Gigapixel, but worse for this. Or better for illustrations than for photographs. Let’s see how they have done based on our need.

We often find ourselves wanting to talk about an old operating system, but we don’t have good resolution screenshots. The ideal in that case is to resort to a virtual machine, but if it is not possible, we can choose to try to get more quality in the image. Is what we tried with this old screenshot of Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard.



The original image is very pixelated, so retrieving information is very difficult. In this picture, the differences between apps are insignificant. Photoshop, for example, does not remove artifacts, but the enlargement it applies is more natural, since the rest, with noise reduction, leaves the image very processed and the edges of the text very rounded.

From this photograph of 500 x 313 pixels we want get a larger image, without pixelation and, if possible, clean of artifacts. Let’s see how they behave.



The thing is once again very close, although here Photoshop falls out of the comparison, as it maintains the pixelation, and we see for the first time that Adobe’s idea is focused on enlarging good resolution photographsand not so much these highly compressed images.

Looking closely, I would give Gigapixel AI as the winner, which although it has a slightly less natural aesthetic than the other good results, it brings out a point more sharpness without being artificial. From there, I really like the work of Pixelmator, and a little less those of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Waifu2x, but I repeat, you have to take out the magnifying glass for it. All except Photoshop achieve what we set out to do.

This image is one of the most relevant, since it is a person. It is important because it is a typical photo to want to improve, focused for example on a famous person of which we cannot get photos in good resolution.



Again, Photoshop is knocked out leaving us with very visible compression artifacts. in the left area of ​​the face, where hair and skin meet. Also, Adobe’s tool does not remove pixelation. On a step above we find the Samsung Galaxy S22, which enlarges the photo four times, and leaves an acceptable but very washed-out result, with a somewhat extreme noise reduction (and typical in some photographs taken with the company’s mobiles). Thus, the fight to win is between Pixelmator, Gigapixel and Waifu2x.

The most complete seems to me to be Waifu2x. It may not be as sharp as the other two in certain areas, but it is the one that best respects hair and skin textures. Gigapixel applies aggressive noise reduction that makes everything too bland, and Pixelmator pushes some edges a bit too much.

Algorithms like Waifu’s were born precisely to improve anime images, and illustrations are a basic aspect to measure and that don’t usually present too much of a problem, although we’ll see that it’s not easy at all. On this occasion, the first image represents the original photograph that we downloaded from the Internet. The second is a lower quality version that we have generated to test the algorithms, and it is the one that we will take as a base. The first image remains as the reference to which they should approach.



As we reviewed before, Photoshop does not have a tool focused on enlarging such small images, but RAW photographs, so it loses again when it comes to enlarging without artifacts. However, your image is my favorite in terms of detail magnification, because of how natural it looks. The pity, of course, is that it leaves a dirty and unusable result.

Saving that detail, it is the most similar to the winner, Waifu2x, which is specialized in illustrations and stands out above the rest. It provides very clean lines, something that we can see in quite defined ears, where others leave much less marked lines on edges and shapes.. It is also the only option that clearly shows the arrows that we see in the quiver on the right of the image. Truly spectacular, and free.

From there, the second that I liked the most is the Samsung Galaxy S22, which also defines very well, but looks more artificial due to over-sharpening and less fine detail at the edges. Gigapixel and Pixelmator have hits here, but in general they are two alternatives that have not shown much in this image.

And we go with the last one, a 256 x 256 pixel Firefox 3.5 logowhich we could use in the event that we could not find it on the Internet with a higher resolution



Photoshop is once again left out of the game, introducing artifacts and colors that are not present in the original logo. And Waifu2x, as a specialist in illustrations, gives a real lesson. Incredible edge treatment, brilliant artifact removal and maximum respect for the original colors.

Everything that comes behind the free web makes it much worse. In Pixelmator we see worse edges and artifacts in gradients. In the image of the Galaxy S22, pixelated or overly highlighted edges, as well as certain colors invented somewhere. The same goes for Gigapixel AI. The only great result is that of Waifu, which without being perfect, is a lesson from a free algorithm from 2016. Without a doubt, globally it is the great winner of the comparison, considering the use that we have wanted to give it and the photos with which we have fed the algorithm.