This online game is an encyclopedia of how to make all kinds of paper airplanes… and it runs on Windows 3.1

Who has not been a small child and has dedicated himself to making paper airplanes? And more importantly, who has not been an adult and spent some time making paper airplanes… and experimenting with dozens of models… and refining those models with dozens of variants to get the fastest plane, the one that flies? farthest, or the most stable?

If someone has answered “I don’t”, you can leave this page right now. All the thousands of readers who have raised their hands, keep readingplease.

Just like the Encarta preceded Wikipediabefore some of the webs best known by fans of paper airplanes appeared, there were already programs that compiled instructions and guided us, step by step and using animations, when making them. For example, ‘The Greatest Paper Airplanes’, released by KittyHawk Software at the same time as Windows 95 (and therefore ready to run on previous versions of this operating system).



We will see before our eyes how MS-DOS, Windows 3.1 load, and then we will have to click on the application icon in a primitive Windows Explorer window.





Do you want me to consult an interactive encyclopedia from 1995 via the web? But what are you thinking… hala, how cool!

Because ‘The Greatest Paper Airplanes’ is indeed an interactive encyclopedia with a video game look, with a lot of complementary educational content (for example, on aerodynamics or on the history of paper or aviation). We can go browsing through the tabs and sections of the interface to review the elaboration of each one of the fifty models that the application collects.

When we enter the file of each model, the right of the screen will show us the animated process, allowing us to go back and forth in the explanation, and —if we activate the ‘advanced functions’ box— move more or less to our liking the perspective of the animated sheet of paper. Also, if we activate the ‘perpetual view’ box, we can sit down and watch the instructions without having to click all the time, as if we were watching a YouTube video.

But if it’s an encyclopedia for old Windows, why do we talk about ‘The Greatest Paper Airplanes’ in the headline as if it were a web page? Very simple: because this game, now abandonware, we can find it at Classic Reload, a website that allows us to run DOS/Win3.x applications in a DOSBox emulator…





…a kind of MS-DOS virtual machine (which we can install on modern Windows and Linux) that shows what should be the screen output as an interactive frame, allowing us to use the software executed as if it were part of the website itselfwith the only peculiarity that it ‘captures’ our cursor, forcing us to press Escape every time we want to click away from the ‘game’ screen.

This website/application It would be perfect if, in addition to everything explained above, it allowed us to take advantage of the print function in our computer a paper template of each model (which is shown to us when clicking on ‘Print’ within each profile of a model). But ‘The Greatest Paper Airplanes’ only detects that our system (the emulator, actually) does not have any printer installed.