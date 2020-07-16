This party changed its intention, said- We will not meet with Sachin Pilot, will soon meet Ashok Gehlot

new Delhi: In Rajasthan, the government of Ashok Gehlot (Ashok Government) survived but the political upheaval is still going on. The Bhartiya Tribe Party has now changed its mind once again. Now the Tribal Party of India has said that it is not with Sachin Pilot. Soon, Ashok will meet Gehlot, after which it will be decided that who should support and who does not. Also Read – Sachin Pilot called senior Congress leader and said- Help, listen to this laughed leader, then …

Please tell that the Tribal Party of India has two MLAs in Rajasthan. A day earlier, the party had issued a letter to both its MLAs, saying that the party was not supporting anyone. If there is a floor test, the MLA will neither vote for Congress (Congress), nor with BJP (Sachin Pilot). Legislators will remain neutral. Unless ordered by the party.

Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 loyal MLAs on Thursday moved the Rajasthan High Court against the issuance of a disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. While Pilot approached the court for relief, the Congress strategically called two meetings of the Legislature Party in two days and appealed to Pilot to attend the meeting.

Legal experts say that Congress wants to implement clause (a) of paragraph 2 of the 10th schedule. The Speaker has issued a show cause notice to Pilot and his associate MLAs. Explain that the dispute between Sachin Pilot and Congress has now reached the High Court. Hearing is going on in this case in the High Court. Sachin Pilot camp has reached Rajasthan, High Court on the notice of the Speaker. The Sachin Pilot camp has argued that they are not involved in anti-party activities in any way. He has not done any such work against the Gehlot government. In this case, why has a notice of disqualification been given. Also, the meeting was outside the House and notice cannot be given for not attending the meeting outside the House. Sachin Pilot camp says that he is in Congress only. He has loyalty to the Congress.