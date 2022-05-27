This phishing has cost Barcelona City Council 350,000 euros: how an attack has fooled the Institut d’Informàtica

The municipal plenary session of the Barcelona City Council will approve in its ordinary session today the payment of 349,497.88 euros in favor of the company Open Computer Systems (SIA). This money will have to be used to offset expenses incurred in the months of December 2021 and January of this year.





The SIA company, which paradoxically offers cybersecurity services to its clients, has not received this money so far because some hackers, using phishing techniques, they spoofed his identity.

How was the scam





The hackers supplanted the identity of SIA to request the IMI or Institut Municipal d’Informàtica. On February 2, the IMI received an email from the administrative department of the supplier company informing it that since the end of November it had not received any payment from the institute. But IMI was paying: to a different checking accountafter falling into a phishing trap.

According to the information that is known, the Computer Institute had received an email last month informing that they would have to start paying the services in another account, and yes they believed it and that they began to do. The SIA company says that it has never sent such an email.

Nothing is known about these attackers, but they do Barcelona City Council will spend an extra 350,000 euros to deal with the debt caused by this phishing and also wants to reinforce the alerts to prevent it from happening again.

Via | The vanguard