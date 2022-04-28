This photo of Bizarrap with Paulo Londra on Instagram is already the second most commented: this is how they have managed to go down in history

These last days three people have been the architects of breaking the Internet. Of course, life is full of contrasts, and although we have already talked about Elon Musk and the acquisition of Twitter, two other individuals have literally filled the network of comments: Bizarrap and Paulo Londra. A new session of the famous music producer has shaken the worldand it all came after a proposed challenge on Instagram.

The collaboration between the artist Paulo Londra and Bizarrap has been such a success that, on Instagram they have achieved more than 23 million comments after the announcement of their work. In fact, it was the goal they wanted to achieve, since Bizarrap himself launched a challenge to his followers: if they reached 23 million comments on the publication, the topic would appear on YouTube.

It has become the second most commented post in the world on Instagram

The campaign has been totally successful, since in addition to reaching that figure and more, the theme on YouTube It already has more than 11 million views in less than 10 hours. Everything pointed to the emergence of the Internet, especially taking into account the collaboration of two of the artists of the moment.

In the Instagram post, both Paulo Londra and Bizarrap were dressed as the Chicago Bulls, making a reference to Michael Jordan with that ‘I’m back’. The Instagram post has achieved second place among the most commented in the history of the platformonly below the Greek influencer Alexandros Kopsialis, although of course, there is still room to surpass him.

After the legal dispute over the agreement between Londra and the Big Leagues record company in 2019, the return of the artist has received a great reception. Proof of this are their last two singles ‘Plan A’ and ‘Chance’, in addition to the collaboration with Bizarrap.

The theme serves Londra as an outlet for everything she has suffered this time, finally being able to continue working freely and without ties. After that, we are sure that his millions of followers will support his career for a long time.