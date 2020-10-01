This picture posted by Sachin Pilot on the push-off from Rahul Gandhi, said- the ego of UP government will be shattered

new Delhi: After the incident with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras in UP, Sachin Pilot has targeted the UP government. Sachin Pilot said that the UP Police along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to wipe the tears of the family of Hathras’s daughter, is malicious and arrested. Sachin Pilot said that suppressing voices in democracy is a sign of arrogance and the arrogance of the UP government will be shattered. Sachin Pilot also wrote the matter of justice for the daughters of the country. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Police rammed with Rahul-Priyanka on their way to Hathras, Congress leader fell on the road

Sachin Pilot tweeted targeting the UP government, along with it posted pictures of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the events. Let me tell you that a situation of confrontation between the Congress leaders and the UP police has been created between the political uproar over the gang rape case in Hathras. While marching on foot, the police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going towards Hathras. Police stopped both leaders on the Greater Noida border. Meanwhile, the police tried to stop Rahul Gandhi. Congress workers and Rahul Gandhi got a push from the police, in this push, Rahul Gandhi was also pushed by the police and he fell to the ground. Also Read – UP Police’s push from Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, falls on the ground, lathi charge on workers

After this, after the struggle, the police took Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi into custody. But Rahul Gandhi himself opposed it. The police put Priyanka in a jeep along with Rahul Gandhi. This infuriated Congress workers. And climbed the jeep. Ascended the same jeep in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were sitting. After this, the police charged sticks on the Congress workers. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Police stopped Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s foot march, both leaders in custody

After removing the Congress workers, the UP Police has taken Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi into custody. The UP police refused to tell where Rahul and Priyanka have been sitting in a jeep. UP police says that they are working as per order. Law and order can be made, so they are not allowed to go. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi says that why are they not letting him go. He is ready to go alone, yet has not given up. After all, what is the UP police and government afraid of.