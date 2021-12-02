This plagiarism of God of War and Horizon leaves Cory Barlog speechless, who jokes about it

Chief Almighty also attends Far Cry 5 to promote his enjoyment on Android in stores.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated November 30, 2021, 18:16 38 reviews

The plagiarism in promotional images of video games are the order of the day. As an example, a few months ago The Walking Dead: Survivors had to remove an art directly copied from the cover of the Resident Evil 2 remake, while more recently the opening of a Netflix series inspired by GTA 5 caught our attention. A mobile game has gained some popularity on social media after Cory Barlog discovered its resemblance to the God of War cover.

Thus, in a message on Twitter, the creative director of SHE Santa Monica Studio He did not hesitate to pull irony and recommend to his fans the purchase of Chief Almighty before God of War, facilitating the image where they can see the doubles of Kratos and Atreus.

Later, users of the social network discovered that God of War is only one of the many victims of the authors of Chief Almighty to promote their adventure for mobile. Thus, promotional Horizon: Zero Dawn, Far Cry 5 or Far Cry Primal that has been discovered at the moment were also plagiarized. As always, it is not clear whether Sony or Ubisoft will take legal action to avoid more cases.

Waiting for God of War 2

Meanwhile, gamers continue to wonder when they will be able to play God of War: Ragnarok, the continuation of the remarkable PS4 exclusive that is slated to arrive this coming year on both PlayStation 5 and Sony’s previous-gen console. If you are interested in learning more, you can take a look at the latest shared trailer. Let’s remember that Cory Barlog will not be in charge of this Santa Monica project.

