This player’s latest craziness in Elden Ring will literally drop you on your ass: This is how you beat bosses with your butt

User Distortion2 had already made gaming history with impressive speedruns, but his skills go further.

Just a few days ago, we explained to you the easiest way to defeat one of the most difficult bosses in the Elden Ring. However, and as we have already learned throughout all Soulsborne, there are players who take their games to extreme with unusual and terrifyingly complex moves for a glorious battle. This is the case of Distortion2who has been able to beat title bosses using only the ass.

Don’t worry: the player doesn’t use their own butt to move their character around the Midlands. Distortion2’s feat is based on using an attack with which our avatar performs a blow of the ass powerful enough to kill Malenia or other Elden Ring bosses. If you want to see this particular demonstration, you have the video of the player at the beginning of this news.

Distortion2 had already stood out as a speedrunner for Elden Ring, as he has broken the world record (his own records, faster and faster) in multiple occasions. At the time, we told you that he had managed to beat the game in 37 minutes and 15 seconds, but this user has compiled all the known techniques and glitches to finish the title in less than 10 minutes. Despite this, it seems that his abilities in Elden Ring are not limited to being the fastest, but also to show the power of the ass blow in the most absurd way.

If you like this kind of adventures in Elden Ring, keep in mind that the players are already carrying out most unusual experiments. On the one hand, we already have a user who has managed to finish the game without suffering any kind of damage, although we must also highlight the feats of other people who defeat bosses with their feet and overcome the Middle Lands in a kind of pacifist run.

