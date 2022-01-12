This Pokémon animation wants us to fall in love with Bidoof through an emotional journey

The video focuses on the abilities of the Sinnoh region Pokémon, including its use of HM moves.

By Axel García / Updated 12 January 2022, 00:51 5 comments

Following the announcement of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, the community revived the taunt against Bidoof, a Pokémon from the Sinnoh region that suffers from memes and other jokes. Now, the official Pokémon channel on YouTube wants us to see the creature with different eyes, as it launched a new animation that takes us on an emotional journey, with this Pokémon as its protagonist.

Video shows Bidoof’s meeting with a Pokémon trainerThe video is titled ‘Bidoof’s Big Stand’, and it shows how the Pokémon flees from the attack of a wild Staraptor, and subsequently encounters a trainer who decides to travel together with Bidoof. Wanting to impress his new trainer, the Pokémon helps him by removing obstacles along the way, making a clear reference to the constant use of HM movements by what is known to him to Bidoof, like Cut.

Despite his efforts, nothing he did proved to change the coach’s attitude towards him, until one day when he presented Bidoof with his greatest chance of showing its worth, courtesy of a tournament battle against another Pokémon trainer.

Taking a look at the comments on the video, people were extremely impressed not only by the visual section animation, but because of the new vision that the video projected towards one of the most despised through 8 generations of the saga. This does not mean that the animated short does not invite us to laugh a bit, but certainly Bidoof ceased to be, at least for the duration of the video, a source of ridicule among the community.

Bidoof is one of the first Pokémon you can catch in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, games that continue to be a huge hit in Japan. This is not an opinion shared by everyone, however, because as you can read in greater detail in our analysis, these remakes are not the most effective that the franchise has had.

