This powerful AI can restore any photo for free and scale its resolution: this is how it works

In recent years we have seen how artificial intelligence has gradually been integrated into the world of photography. Although it has now gained great popularity thanks to DALL-E 2, AI has been supporting artists for a long time through the multiple editing tools that exist today. In addition, it is also about a great ally when we have to restore an image.

Based on the GFP-GAN language model, this tool allows you to restore images with incredible results in the style of MyHeritage or Hotpot. In addition, it is very easy to use, since all we have to do is upload the image we want to restore correct it.

Restore photos in seconds with the help of the GFP-GAN language model

The art of restoration is a slow and elaborate process, whose mission is to preserve a work of art without losing its original style or the artist’s intention, something only available to professionals. However, today we can restore a photograph in a matter of seconds thanks to artificial intelligence. Although the goal is not exactly the same, it serves to give context to the evolution that we have witnessed in terms of the development of AIs and computing.

GFP-GAN is a very powerful language model focused on photo restoration using artificial intelligence. The good thing about the web tool based on this language is that if we don’t have any photos at hand to restore, we can use the examples shown at the bottom of the page to see the results it can offer us.

However, although the main mission is to restore a photograph, this tool can also be used to scale an image to higher resolutionalso correcting imperfections. That is, we put the photo, and the AI ​​​​fills in the gaps. However, the results can be very inconsistent at times, plus the original ‘gist’ of the photo may be lost.





This effect can be seen in the photo of Bill Gates holding a Microsoft CD that we found as an example on the web. While Gates’s features have been well corrected and scaled to high resolution, imperfections on the wall, or the text on the CD and books stain the final result of the photograph. In fact, it is a perfect example to show that, indeed, the language model gets along better with faces than with objects or background elements.

In another photo we have chosen a young and smiling Elon Musk for the test. In fact, we have intentionally selected a low-resolution photograph, to also check the capabilities of this AI when it comes to scaling the image.





As a result we see a very young Musk who does not lack anything, although with eyes changed to blue for some reason. However, we see that in this case the background and all the features have been interpreted with great precision.

Finally, we have used Harrison Ford as our test specimen. A photo that highlights his great attractiveness, also in low resolution to see how artificial intelligence works.





This time the result of his face is frankly good, although with a certain blurred and digitized effect that shows the fact that the photograph is not real. In addition, her clothes are transformed into a ‘cartoon’ style, and it seems that there are problems interpreting what appears behind her body, something normal, because even we can’t see it clearly.

Although the tests carried out have put this AI in a bind, the truth is that works great for portraits or faces at decent resolution. Of course, as we have seen in the examples, when it comes to objects and elements at low resolution, the result is inconsistent.