This primary school in UP was studying for the past 1 month, the photo went viral and then …

School Reopening News in Hindi: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 47 thousand people have been infected by the Coronavirus so far, while more than 78 thousand people have died. Unlock-4.0 has started in the country from September 1. It was expected that in this phase of unlock (Unlock 4) the central government can issue any guidelines for the opening of schools and colleges that have been closed since March, but this did not happen. According to the guidelines issued by the government, schools will not be opened in September. According to the guidelines issued by the Center, from September 21 to the children of 9th to 12th class can go to school with written permission from parents. However, during this time, social distancing will be taken care of.

On the other hand, the headmaster of primary school in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh opened the school and started teaching without the government's orders. According to 'Indian Express' news, after the school photo went viral, the headmaster has been recommended to be suspended and an inquiry has been ordered. An investigation has revealed that a government primary school in Shampur village of Deoria district was studying for the past one month in violation of the corona virus lockdown rules.

According to the news of 'Indian Express' website,' Additional Basic Education Officer (ABSA), Deoria, Gyan Chand Mishra on Wednesday investigated after a picture of a group of students went viral in the school premises. Mishra recommended the suspension of the school's headmaster Zulfiqar Khan, and asked officials to seek clarification from two other school officials – an assistant teacher and an 'education friend'.

When asked about this, Prakash Narayan Srivastava, Basic Education Officer of Deoria district, said, "Due to many engagements, I could not see the inquiry report sent by Gyan Chand Mishra. I have been told that he has recommended suspension of the school headmaster. After seeing the report, I will decide on the recommendation soon.

Gyan Chand Mishra told that, 'In the picture the children were seen sitting on the verandah of the school and their books are opened in front of them. I went to school to confirm those pictures and I found that it was closed. I checked the background in the photograph and found that it was the same school building. I called the headmaster and asked him to reach the school immediately. Meanwhile, I talked to the local people and came to know that the students were coming to school for the last one month.

During preliminary investigation, ABSA found that assistant teachers and ‘Shiksha Mitras’ were taking classes. The school reportedly used to run till 1 pm. He also said that the investigation revealed that the headmaster was forcing both the teachers to conduct classes.