This programmer searched for hidden obscene acronyms in the titles of 32 million academic articles (and found several cases)

@Fesshole is the name of a Twitter account (with more than half a million followers) that asks you to “confess your sins anonymously” and wait for the Internet to absolve you. Two days ago, tweeted ‘confessions’ included this:

“When I publish serious academic research papers, I try to make the initial letters of the title spell something obscene.”

This fact attracted the attention of Rob Manuel. That name probably doesn’t ring a bell, but in the UK it’s known for being the co-founder of the popular website B3ta, which has been active for 21 years and describes itself as a “childish digital arts community”. Manuel too likes to program Twitter botshow @swearclockwhich is dedicated to tweet the time while insulting.

“And why did you say you wanted to learn to program in Python, my son?”

So perhaps no one would be surprised if Manuel replied to Fesshole’s confession with a tweet in which he claimed to be downloading a 130GB file of academic paper titles and getting ready to write “some code capable of detecting those that form rude acronyms”.

I’m now downloading a 130gb file of academic paper titles and going to see if I can write some code to find ones that spell out rude words — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) May 16, 2022

“I’ll probably find some accidental ones, I guess. We’ll see: downloading the file takes forever, probably longer than it will take me to write the code.”

If scientists have already called a telescope ‘SHIT’ (Super Huge Interferometric Telescope), we can not be surprised at anything

The next day, another tweet spread the progress made in his project: the code (in Python) was ready and, from a list of 32 million titles of ‘papers’ —extracted from Unpaywall—, had created (and posted on GitHub) a second list filtering those whose acronyms coincide with the most used profanity words in English language.

This second list (with about 80,000 results) indicated the matches, differentiating them between ‘exact’ (the acronym coincides with an insult), ‘close’ (a single extra letter before or after), ‘double’ (references to two insults within a broader acronym), ‘start’ (the first letters of a broader acronym match an insult) and ‘maybe’ (most unlikely options). And based on that, now Manuel resorted to citizen collaboration:

I’ve written code that searches through 32 million academic papers for rude words hidden in acronyms in titles – some accidental, some maybe on purpose – what I’d like YOU to do is read through results & pick out any you think are worth highlighting https://t.co/k36TfJk7Za pic.twitter.com/n0Q8jWeghI — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) May 17, 2022

“What I would like you to do is read the results and pick any that you think are worth highlighting.”

And, indeed, among the responses provided by various users, they have detected coincidences that, in his opinion, seem to go beyond mere chance:

“Sexual Hormones in the Pathophysiology of Tourette’s Syndrome” – ‘Shitpot’ is it a vulgar way to say ‘toilet bowl’, but is it also a way of saying someone is ‘a shit’? a very appropriate term to study Tourette’s Syndrome, which can cause the uncontrolled use of obscene words.

“Colo-Recto-Anal Physiology” – ‘Crap ‘. ‘Shit’, literally. Adjusted to the subject of the investigation, without a doubt.

“Pressurized Irrigation System Selection” – ‘Piss’ . I guess that counts as ‘irrigation system’, yes.

“Cloture Reform and Party Government in the Senate” ? ‘Crap Gits’, or ‘fucking asshole’? wow, it seems that some researcher had a very definite idea about the senators responsible for a fencing bill?



Let’s see, it’s true that these things sometimes happen unintentionally…

Via | Rob Manuel Fuck Yeah!