This puzzle adventure invites us to change the timeline and save a family from a fire

Eternal Threads dates its launch and presents some of the strengths of its proposal in a trailer.

Fans of films such as The Butterfly Effect have an unavoidable date this coming May 20 with the launch of Eternal Threads, a single-player first-person narrative puzzle game about time manipulation, decisions and consequences in which we have to save a whole family from a mess.

It is not allowed to put out the fire“Play as an agent sent to the north of England in May 2015 to correct the damage to the temporal flow that caused the death of six people in a house fire. As you are not allowed to put out the fire, you will have to manipulate the decisions made by the inhabitants of the house the week before the disaster so that everyone survives, “we can read in its description on Steam. “However, not only the characters can choose. Everyone can be saved from the fire in many ways and the results will decisively affect their lives in the future. Will you stick to the quickest and easiest solution or will you seek the best possible outcome for everyone?”

You can go through the timeline at your own pleasure, observing and modifying the events of Holy Week at times as you prefer. Some decisions will cause minor changes, such as objects changing places or hidden stories coming to light, while others can completely change the timeline.

If you like the theme of time travel and video games, we recommend you see a special at the end of this news. Eternal Threads is scheduled to launch in PC vía Steam, PS4 y Xbox One this May 20. Later, on a date to be determined later this year, the adventure will be launched in Nintendo Switch.

