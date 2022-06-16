This ransomware extortion is on another level: it alerts people that their data has been stolen and publishes it on an open web

The band specialized in ransomware attacks ALPHV, also known as BlackCat, has taken extortion to a new level. It has created a website that allows clients and employees of its victims to check if their data was stolen in an attack and the website is available to everyone. In other words, imagine that they steal data from your bank and you want to know if your information is included in that theft. Well, you could look at it.

In this way, what BlackCat does is that uses the stolen data as a form of double extortion: Hackers demand a ransom payment from their victim to provide them with a decryptor and prevent the publication of corporate data.

To pressure victims to pay, ransomware gangs create sites where they leak parts of stolen data or they send emails (like the one in the image below) to customers and employees warning them that their information has been stolen.





A new level of extortion

Ransomware (here are tips to avoid falling into this trap) is a type of malware that is dedicated to hijacking information and then asks for money to release it. It may happen that a company decides not to pay the amount requested and then hackers see that all their work has been to gain nothing.

This new extortion goes further because it increases the pressure on the companies and that is, if they do not pay, your customers or your employees can know if their private data or banking are in the hands of one of these ransomware gangs.

The AlphV/BlackCat ransomware operation has begun disclosing allegedly stolen data that they claim was stolen from a hotel and spa in the United States. As part of this attack, the ransomware gang claims to have stolen 112 GB of data, including employee information such as Social Security numbers, date of birth, phone numbers, and email addresses of more than 1,500 employees.

The data is on a normal website, accessible to all, which allows employees and customers to check if their data was stolen during the attack on the hotel. In reality, anyone can access the information. In other cases, the gangs resort to the dark web, but in this case it is available to anyone and is even indexable in a search engine. Thus, it is easier for the company to end up paying, because it will receive pressure from workers and customers.