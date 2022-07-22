This Razer gaming mouse is white, ergonomic and perfect for playing whatever you want. And now you can take it with you at its minimum price at PcComponentes

Not as important as the monitor or the PC itself that we use to play, but enough for us to pay enough attention to its purchase, the mouse with which we play is one of the vital peripherals of any setup. Above all, if we are players of competitive online titles, strategy games or resource management, since in a command It is not capable of offering us the speed of movement and the versatility that a good gaming mouse does offer us..

Razer DeathAdder Essential – Optical Gaming Mouse

And although in theory any mouse on the market is enough for us, even an office mouse, it is with a purely gaming model, with high DPI and other gaming functions, that we obtain the best experience from our gaming sessions. There is a wide variety of them on the market.and we don’t always have to spend too much to get a solvent and more than enough. This one from Razer is a good example of this, and now we can take it for just 19.49 euros at PcComponentes. Offer that also makes you reach your minimum price.





The Razer Deathadder Essential is a simple but complete gaming mouse. With which we will have no problem playing both in the short and long term. And that It is ideal for users who want to make the leap to gaming mice but spending as little as possible. In addition, it has the guarantee of a manufacturer as reputable as Razer, one of the best known and loved in the entire current gaming scene.

As we say, it is quite complete. And this happens by incorporating 6,400 DPI, more than enough for most players and five fully configurable and programmable buttons through Razer software. Also, it’s wired, so we forgot about having to charge it from time to time. And it is backlit in the company’s characteristic green color and weighs just 96 grams.