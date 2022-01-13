This Razer TKL keyboard is mechanical and perfect for gaming, and now you can get it on sale for the VAT-free days from MediaMarkt

If you are launching a new gaming PC or if it is time to renew part of the setup, the keyboard is one of the peripherals that we must emphasize the most if we want to make the most of all kinds of video games. But above all, if we are competitive players and shooters are our favorite titles.

Getting a good gaming keyboard does not always have to be expensive, although in the market we find models of all kinds. And for example, this Razer BlackWidow that we can take home for just 69.41 euros in MediaMarkt for its days without VAT, and also in Amazon. Price that means reaching the historical minimum in this last store and that saves us tens of euros, since it usually costs between 80 and 100 euros.





It is the Razer BlackWidows V3 in its Tenkeyless variant. In other words, We are talking about that type of keyboard that does not incorporate a numerical section independent in the right area. And that, therefore, they are ideal for playing by leaving more room for maneuver to the right hand and the mouse. Besides being an excellent option for small setups.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless – Premium Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Compact Keyboard with Yellow Switches, Chroma RGB lighting, Cable Management) Spanish Keyboard, Black

This Razer is mechanical and uses the yellow switches of this manufacturer, which are characterized by a linear, silent pulsation and without tactile response. So if we run away from shrill sounds while we play, this model is ideal.

Connects via cable, incorporates customizable backlighting via Razer software, and offers a series of shortcuts to multimedia functions through combinations keys that make life much easier for us while we play; we can increase or decrease the volume, mute or modify the lighting patterns from the keyboard itself comfortably and quickly.