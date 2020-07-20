This reason of death revealed in the post-mortem report of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey killed in the encounter

New Delhi / Lucknow: The post-mortem report of Vikas Dubey, a well-known custodian who had run away from the so-called custody, has come to light during the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police. In this, the reason for the death of Vikas Dubey has been given. According to the post-mortem report of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey (VikasDubey), he died due to bleeding and shock after being shot. Wanted Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter on 10 July in Kanpur Encounter case. Also Read – The son of a mechanic who went to America after winning the scholarship won the test of success

UP Police had said that Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter on the morning of July 10, when a police car carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur crashed and tried to escape in Bhaunti area.

Postmortem report of history-sheeter #VikasDubey states 'hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries' as the cause of his death. He was wanted in #KanpurEncounter case and was killed in a police encounter on July 10th. – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2020

Kanpur Range Inspector General of Police Mohit Aggarwal had told that four policemen were also injured in this accident. Police said that Dube, who was injured in the encounter, was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Before Dubey was killed in an encounter, five of his associates were killed in separate encounters.

Vikas Dubey was being brought to Kanpur under tight security after being handed over by the Central Police to the North Police in Ujjain, but he was killed in an alleged encounter near Bhaunti village on the way.

Let us tell that eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, were killed in an ambush on July 3 in the Bikaru village of Kanpur’s Chaubepur police station area, to arrest Vikas Dubey. After midnight on July 3, the police force was fired from the roof of Dubey’s house.