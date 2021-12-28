This recreation of Riverwood in Unreal Engine 5 makes us want to see a remake of Skyrim

A decade later, the Bethesda RPG continues to inspire fan creations in anticipation of the new The Elder Scrolls.

Travel by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to this day, it still leaves marvelous stamps on players, and even continues to inspire great designers to share creations that have their starting point in the Bethesda RPG. This is the case of the environmental artist Christian Gomm, who this Christmas gave us a look at what Riverwood (Cause Boscoso) might look like using Unreal Engine 5.

Christian Gomm is currently working on Echoes of the End, a development by Myrkur Games under Prime Matter edition that we presented to you in 3DJuegos a few months ago, and tells how this work, “of a few days”, allows him expand your portfolio in photogrammetry. Those interested in knowing more about this contribution can enter his entry in ArtStation, where he has also shared an extensive gallery of images.

His work is quite showy and it once again shows how ambitious The Elder Scrolls VI can be, although there is still a lot to wait for the RPG. Recall that Bethesda is currently focused on Starfield for PC and Xbox Series X | S.

This year has been the tenth anniversary of the original launch of the RPG, which is why Bethesda saw fit in November to launch The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, one more reason to once again enjoy a great RPG that 10 years later You always want to go back but, Alberto Pastor said in the analysis of Skyrim Anniversary Edition, it would have been good for him graphical improvements.

As for Unreal Engine 5, we remember the premiere a few days ago of the Matrix Awakens demo, a step closer to photorealism in video games.

