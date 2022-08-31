“This relationship did not only start by cheating on Shakira”: the harsh accusation against Piqué about how he seduced his new girlfriend

Piqué and his new partner, Clara Chía Martí

“This week I will take off your mask, Gerard Piqué. I will explain to the world how the great betrayal came about. I have already let Shakira know that I have proof of when, how and where you cheated on her. I will remove two infidelities. One from 2016 and Clara Chía Martí’s, which is terrible how she cheated on Shakira. It’s disgusting how the deception was concocted.”

The journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martin He had announced on his social networks that he would offer new and strong revelations about the scandalous separation of the soccer player and the artist, after 12 years of relationship and two children (Milan and Sasha) as a result. And he complied. On the show’s podcast The fat and the skinny (Univision), the Spaniard detailed his disturbing version of how Piqué and Clara Chía met.

“Piqué has a best friend. Clara was the girlfriend of the brother of that friend of Piqué. Since they met, he was crushed by the girl. They exchanged phones, at first they met secretly. act followed not only does he steal his best friend’s brother’s girlfriend, but he also fires him from Kosmos, and hires the girlMartin accused him.

Indeed, the new girlfriend of the Barcelona defender works as an event organizer at Kosmos. “This relationship not only started by cheating on Shakira, but also on Clara’s poor boyfriend”, the chronicler finished off his story. All the signs indicated that the bond between the young woman and the world champion with Spain in 2010 began before June 4, the day of the formalization of her breakup with the singer. In fact, there were pictures of them together dating back to February.

The first public kiss of Piqué and Clara Chía, his new girlfriend

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. She has remained silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is happening, ”she had informed her a week ago to The Sun an anonymous source close to the lady.

In recent days, they have also chosen to show themselves openly in public, even on a magazine cover. They were even exhibited at the Summerfest Cerdanya, where the cameras caught them caramelized. These images would have broken a pact, since the Spanish media indicate that there was an agreement between the artist and the defender (today relegated to Barcelona) not to be exposed with new partners for a year. All this context tensed the bid for the possession of the children and the division of assets, which was clouded with the appearance of a 20 million dollar plane.

“Clara is living with Piqué”Martin added in his participation in the aforementioned podcast. And he indicated that she already knows Milan and Sasha, even before her relationship with her father was formalized. “When Piqué takes the children to Kosmos, she is the one in charge of entertaining them,” she described.

The video that shows Gerard Piqué with Clara Chía Martí. According to the program El Gordo and La Flaca, they would be from February this year in Barcelona

However, according to the journalist, it was not Piqué’s only infidelity. It was he himself who recounted the “tricks” he used to avoid being discovered during his nightly escapades. The defender’s favorite place is a bar called La Traviesa. There he attended accompanied by Riqui Puig, his former teammate on the culé campus (today in United States soccer). He arrived by taxi, never in one of his cars. He entered through a side door, located on a little-traveled street. And, inside, he had a “reserved” room, surrounded by red curtains, to which only he defined who could enter the door.

Also, judging by Martin’s information, he had certain flexibilities in the Spanish team to make his furtive appointments. “In 2016, the footballer left the concentration camp of the Spanish team, to have a several-hour meeting with one of his former partners, and then returned to the concentration”he completed, injecting controversy into an increasingly tangled story.

Piqué and Shakira, in happy times

