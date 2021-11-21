This remake of Final Fantasy IX has been recreated by some fans and the result has made us fall in love

Although the project does not pretend to be playable, it offers us a vision of what the classic RPG could look like today.

The Final Fantasy saga was able to conquer the hearts of the players of the first PlayStation with some of the games most valued by the fans of the franchise. Although Final Fantasy VII is usually the one that takes all the spotlight and the one that has enjoyed a fantastic remake, Final Fantasy IX is also one of the most belovedEven today, it is one of the most popular in Japan.

Although there is no project by Square Enix for a remake of his classic RPG, these fans wanted to imagine what Final Fantasy IX would look like with a renewed visual aspect current and the result is a stroke of nostalgia. The artists Dan Eder and Colin Valek They already presented their project to us in April of this year, with some first images of the city of Alexandria.

This is a reimagining of the artists, but is not intended to be playableOn this occasion, the artists have wanted to go further and have brought us a small video that recreates the scene from the first images shown, with Alive and some NPCs in a lively Alexandria. Unfortunately, the project does not seek in any case to end up being playableIt is only the vision of the artists of the desired remake.

Dan Eder has confessed that the first screenshots of the project have led them to grow as a team, going from 2 to 28 artists working on it. This is the first advance Final Fantasy IX: Memoria Project, of which we are looking forward to seeing more. This same summer, Square Enix surprised us with the return of Final Fantasy IX as an animated series, although there are no plans to continue the story in video games beyond the wishes of its designer, Toshiyuki Itahana.

