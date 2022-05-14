This revolutionary new Google Maps technology looks like a video game: these are its first images

With the ‘Immersive View’, the company intends to map cities and even some interiors in 3D.

The world of technology and the video game sector have more and more common ties. The video games, the recreation of worlds is reaching levels that make it difficult to distinguish some images from the pure reality, thanks in large part to cutting-edge technologies such as photogrammetry or new mapping techniques.

These are utilities that Google, one of the most powerful companies in the world, could not miss. Just like has announced the company, a function called ‘Immersive View’ for Google Maps which greatly reminds us of the recreation sought by video games that try to resemble the real world.

It will allow you to visit cities and interiors in 3DThis new technology will offer a 3d experience that will allow us to visit places and cities around the globe like never before. We will be able to visit both exteriors and some interiors of the most representative buildings with a fully interactive map which leaves the well-known Street View far behind, more focused on road navigation.

With the integration of real images with others recreated by artificial intelligence, this Immersive View combines Earth, Maps and Street View to fly over cities with a very accurate representation of them from various heights. We will not only be able to visit them for leisure, but they will help in relation to real-time traffic or the weather.

Flight Simulator used something similarMillions merge aerial and street images to obtain a three-dimensional result that will be implemented soon. At the moment we only have the images that Google has shared and the short videos posted on Twitter, but there will be more news in the future.

This 3D mapping technology has been used in the world of video games to create more detailed views and maps. One of the best known examples is that of Microsoft Flight Simulator, although in this case those responsible for Asobo Studio used Bing and Microsoft Azure.

Nevertheless, the players themselves of the aviation simulation title they have used Google Maps to recreate the 3D models of some places that, by default, have a somewhat poor recreation if we get close enough to them.

